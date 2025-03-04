Guinea-Bissau's president seeks second term, ignoring previous pledge

HQ

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has announced his candidacy for a second term in November, reversing his earlier commitment to step down and reigniting tensions over the country's electoral timeline (via Reuters).

Fresh off a diplomatic tour of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Hungary, Embalo returned to declare his intention to succeed himself, despite opposition claims that his term officially ended in February. The Supreme Court of Justice, however, has ruled that his mandate extends until September, adding to the growing political friction.

Meanwhile, frustration is mounting over his decision to delay legislative and presidential elections until November 30, a year after they were initially scheduled. The postponement, justified by technical and financial constraints, has further muddled the political landscape in a nation with a long history of coups and instability.

Having survived two alleged coup attempts, most recently in December 2023, the former army general now faces another battle—this time at the ballot box. For now, it remains to be seen whether Guinea-Bissau's political opposition will accept his continued grip on power or push back against his extended stay.