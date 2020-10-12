Guilty Gear Strive will launch April 2021

You're watching Advertisements

After suffering delays due to Covid-19, it has been revealed that Arc System Works' colorful fighter, Guilty Gear Strive, will be arriving in April 2021.

A new teaser was also recently revealed and shows a new character known as Giovanna, who will be joining the starting roster of 15. The teaser shows that the next trailer will be dropping on January 1, 2021. You can watch the most recent teaser below:

Guilty Gear Strive will launch on PC, PS4, PS5 on April 9, and those who own the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition will be able to play three days early on April 6.