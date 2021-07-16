English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Guilty Gear: Strive

Guilty Gear: Strive sales surpassed 500k units

And a stream is scheduled for next week to reveal its first DLC character.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As of mid June, Arc System Works' highly acclaimed fighter Guilty Gear: Strive had already sold more than 300,000 copies in total. A month later, we just heard more good news from the developer. It was announced on Twitter that the sales of Guilty Gear: Strive now has surpassed 500,000 units worldwide.

Even better, Arc System Works also stated that they will reveal the 1st DLC character on their YouTube Channel on July 21, 3AM CEST.

Which character would you like to see getting into the game next?

Guilty Gear: Strive

Related texts

Guilty Gear: StriveScore

Guilty Gear: Strive
REVIEW. Written by Michael Breien

With Strive, the fighting game genre is taken to new heights, but unfortunately, it is not without some resistance.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy