Guilty Gear: Strive sales surpassed 500k units

As of mid June, Arc System Works' highly acclaimed fighter Guilty Gear: Strive had already sold more than 300,000 copies in total. A month later, we just heard more good news from the developer. It was announced on Twitter that the sales of Guilty Gear: Strive now has surpassed 500,000 units worldwide.

Even better, Arc System Works also stated that they will reveal the 1st DLC character on their YouTube Channel on July 21, 3AM CEST.

Which character would you like to see getting into the game next?