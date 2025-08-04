Guilty Gear: Strive reveals Lucy in stunning new trailer

HQ

Rumours have long circulated about Lucy's addition as a bonus character in Guilty Gear: Strive, and during EVO, Arc System Works finally unveiled her in a brand-new, drop-dead gorgeous trailer. The reveal offered a first taste of her acrobatic and aggressive playstyle. She becomes the fourth character in Season Pass 4, blending rapid attacks with relentless pressure-play. Her design also stands out, contrasting with GGS's more traditional anime-inspired aesthetics.

Lucy will be released later in August, joining the already stacked roster of characters. She's a no-brainer for dedicated fans, and hopefully, this won't be the end of Guilty Gear: Strive's post-launch support, we're crossing our fingers for more exciting expansions down the road. Check out the trailer below.

Do you play Guilty Gear: Strive, and will you be picking up Lucy?