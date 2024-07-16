Guilty Gear: Strive music to be released on vinyl towards the end of the year

HQ

Daisuke Ishiwatari's compositions have accompanied Guilty Gear for as long as we can remember and have become one of the series' hallmarks. Imagining a new game without his musical talents is pretty much impossible, and now it's been announced that the Guilty Gear: Strive music is being honoured by being released on vinyl.

Three big vinyl records pressed at 180 grams each in various colourful combinations are on offer, along with a 36-page artbook, stickers and some other goodies. If you want to book a copy of the €125.00 expensive vinyl box, you can do so via Black Screen Records. However, delivery will not take place until December this year at the earliest.

Is this something you'd like to add to your collection?