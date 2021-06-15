Guilty Gear: Strive has sold more than 300,000 copies in total

Despite suffering from several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Guilty Gear: Strive still has a pretty good start regarding its official launch.

Developer Arc System Works earlier just announced that their fighting game, the seventh mainline instalment of the Guilty Gear series, has already shipped 300,000 units sold worldwide.

"We thank everyone for supporting us and will continue to rock on to greater heights!" Arc System Works wrote on Twitter.

Guilty Gear: Strive is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.