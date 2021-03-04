Guilty Gear: Strive delayed to June

You're watching Advertisements

I know many of my colleagues and you have started counting down the days to the launch of Guilty Gear: Strive on April 9, so I'm sorry to say that you'll having to add numbers instead of subtracting.

Arc System Works tells us that Guilty Gear: Strive has been delayed to June 11. The good news is that they don't blame the pandemic, but just the desire to deliver quality. They've looked at the feedback from the open beta, and realised more time is needed to make changes and improvements based on this. The two specific improvements mentioned are online lobbies and server stability, so we'll hopefully get a fantastic experience from the get-go when Guilty Gear: Strive launches alongside Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade (the day before) and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.