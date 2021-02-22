Guilty Gear Strive Beta test extended, will run until Feb 23

You're watching Advertisements

A few days ago we wrote a report about the open beta test for the upcoming brawler Guilty Gear Strive, it was scheduled to take place February 19 - 21. Now, if you think the test time was too short, then you might be happy to hear this.

Earlier the developer Arc System Works announced that they are extending the Guilty Gear Strive open beta test for all participants, therefore it will carry on until February 23 at 6:59AM PST.

This was to make up the time loss due to the server error that occurred on Feb 18, in order to let players experience content as much as possible, the team ended up extending the test period.

Guilty Gear Strive is scheduled to release on April 9, 2021.