Guilty Gear: Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle are coming to Game Pass

Arc System Works' fighting franchises Guilty Gear and BlazBlue has been largely missing from the Xbox consoles. As Microsoft is now trying to strengthen their relations with Japanese developers and publishers, it is finally time for Xbox gamers to join the fun.

The critically acclaimed Guilty Gear: Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle are finally being released for both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, and better yet, they will also be included with Game Pass. Guilty Gear: Strive launched last last year for PC and PlayStation, while BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle premiered 2018 for PC, Playstation and Switch.

The Xbox formats will get both titles early next year, something to look forward to perhaps?