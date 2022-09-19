Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Guilty Gear: Strive

Guilty Gear: Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle are coming to Game Pass

Two stunning Japanese fighting games will be released for Xbox early next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Arc System Works' fighting franchises Guilty Gear and BlazBlue has been largely missing from the Xbox consoles. As Microsoft is now trying to strengthen their relations with Japanese developers and publishers, it is finally time for Xbox gamers to join the fun.

The critically acclaimed Guilty Gear: Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle are finally being released for both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, and better yet, they will also be included with Game Pass. Guilty Gear: Strive launched last last year for PC and PlayStation, while BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle premiered 2018 for PC, Playstation and Switch.

The Xbox formats will get both titles early next year, something to look forward to perhaps?

Guilty Gear: Strive

Related texts

0
Guilty Gear: StriveScore

Guilty Gear: Strive
REVIEW. Written by Michael Breien

With Strive, the fighting game genre is taken to new heights, but unfortunately, it is not without some resistance.



Loading next content