Guillermo del Toro's Star Wars movie was about 'the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt'

Previously, we reported that Guillermo del Toro had teased a Star Wars project he'd been working on but never saw the light of day. Now, the acclaimed director has given us some more details on what that project would've been about.

At a panel hosted by Collider, del Toro revealed that his film would've focused entirely on Jabba the Hut. "We had the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt, so I was super happy," he said.

Then, it seems the project just fell out of his hands. "We were doing a lot of stuff, and then it's not my property, it's not my money, and then it's one of those 30 screenplays that goes away."

It looks like del Toro took the loss of the movie in his stride, though. "I always turn to my team and say, "Good practice, guys. Good practice. We designed a great world. We designed great stuff. We learned." You can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends you, there's something to be learned from it. So, you know, I trust the universe, I do."

Would you have wanted to see Guillermo del Toro's Star Wars movie?