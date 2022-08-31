Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio premieres on Netflix on December 9

The film features a star-studded cast including the likes of Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Waltz, and more.

There are currently two Pinocchio productions in development, one at Disney which is a live-action remake of the animated classic from 1940, and another darker one from Guillermo del Toro, which will be released on Netflix.

Now the latter has been given a firm release date and premieres on December 9, and will tell a story closer to the Italian novel from 1883. It has a pretty star-studded cast, which includes names like Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Christopher Waltz and Tilda Swinton - just to name a few.

Which Pinocchio is most interesting, Disney+'s or Netflix's version?

