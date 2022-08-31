Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio premieres on Netflix on December 9

HQ

There are currently two Pinocchio productions in development, one at Disney which is a live-action remake of the animated classic from 1940, and another darker one from Guillermo del Toro, which will be released on Netflix.

Now the latter has been given a firm release date and premieres on December 9, and will tell a story closer to the Italian novel from 1883. It has a pretty star-studded cast, which includes names like Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Christopher Waltz and Tilda Swinton - just to name a few.

Which Pinocchio is most interesting, Disney+'s or Netflix's version?

