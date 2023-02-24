Guillermo Del Toro working on next stop-motion film with Netflix

HQ

Guillermo Del Toro is continuing to collaborate with Netflix on another stop-motion project, this time titled The Buried Giant.

An adaptation of the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, Del Toro is co-writing the script with Dennis Kelly (Matilda the Musical) and will be directing as well as producing.

Del Toro will be teaming up with ShadowMachine once again, the same stop motion animators behind his adaptation of Pinocchio, which is Oscar nominated and recently received the BAFTA best animated film award.

The film follows an elderly couple in a fictional England where nobody can make long term memories, and Del Toro described the original novel as "profound".

Del Toro said about the film: "The Buried Giant continues my animation partnership with Netflix and our pursuit of stop-motion as a medium to tell complex stories and build limitless worlds."

Scott Stuber, head of global films at Netflix, added: "Guillermo del Toro is a visionary filmmaker and master of his craft.

"We couldn't be more proud of the prestigious recognition for his Pinocchio, and we're pleased to continue our creative partnership".

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.