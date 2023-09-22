Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Guillermo del Toro was set to direct a Star Wars movie

The film would've been written by David Goyer.

Guillermo del Toro nearly had his sights set on a galaxy far, far away, as it appears the director nearly directed a Star Wars project, written by David Goyer.

Goyer first revealed the information on an episode of Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz. Then, del Toro chimed in on Twitter to add that he couldn't say much, but then wrote: "Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters?"

Fans have been scrambling to find out what these letters could mean, but before you get all hyped about a possible Guillermo del Toro Star Wars movie, it's worth remembering the director also said that this idea was circulating around 6 years ago, meaning the chances of it ever coming to fruition are slim to none.

But, what do you think the meaning is behind the three letters? Our personal theory is the J stands for Jedi and BB is describing BB-8, meaning the little bot was about to get Force powers.



