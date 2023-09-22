Guillermo del Toro was set to direct a Star Wars movie

HQ

Guillermo del Toro nearly had his sights set on a galaxy far, far away, as it appears the director nearly directed a Star Wars project, written by David Goyer.

Goyer first revealed the information on an episode of Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz. Then, del Toro chimed in on Twitter to add that he couldn't say much, but then wrote: "Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters?"

Fans have been scrambling to find out what these letters could mean, but before you get all hyped about a possible Guillermo del Toro Star Wars movie, it's worth remembering the director also said that this idea was circulating around 6 years ago, meaning the chances of it ever coming to fruition are slim to none.

But, what do you think the meaning is behind the three letters? Our personal theory is the J stands for Jedi and BB is describing BB-8, meaning the little bot was about to get Force powers.