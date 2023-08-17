Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Guillermo del Toro still wants to make P.T. with Konami

There would still be plenty of fans who want to see this horror experience in full, too.

It's been nine full years since Hideo Kojima and horror director Guillermo del Toro released the PlayStation demo P.T., which was meant to be turned into a horror game, or rather a preview of what Silent Hill could become in the future under Kojima and Del Toro's direction. But Konami and Kojima were no longer on the same page, and P.T. fell through the cracks, with Kojima leaving to set up his own studio. Now, however, Guillermo del Toro has announced via X that he still wants to make this horror game that has been simmering for nine years now.

Did you play P.T. back then and do you still want to see the full game?

