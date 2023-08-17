Guillermo del Toro still wants to make P.T. with Konami

HQ

It's been nine full years since Hideo Kojima and horror director Guillermo del Toro released the PlayStation demo P.T., which was meant to be turned into a horror game, or rather a preview of what Silent Hill could become in the future under Kojima and Del Toro's direction. But Konami and Kojima were no longer on the same page, and P.T. fell through the cracks, with Kojima leaving to set up his own studio. Now, however, Guillermo del Toro has announced via X that he still wants to make this horror game that has been simmering for nine years now.

