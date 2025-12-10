Guillermo del Toro says he admires James Gunn's Superman

HQ

Guillermo del Toro rarely disappoints moviegoers with his evocative, beautiful, melancholic, thought-provoking, and unconventional films - most recently with Frankenstein. When he recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, there was some discussion about which films he would like to tackle next, including Superman.

He feels that his productions are too dark, however, and instead praises this year's Superman and DC film boss James Gunn for daring to go against the grain in what is currently a turbulent and somewhat frightening world:

"My vibe is dark. I would do Gotham by Gaslight or Justice League Dark. I don't know that you can talk about superheroes in a world that is so relative right now. And that's why I admire, when I see James Gunn's Superman, you feel the healing power of goodness from someone who believes in it like that."

We certainly wouldn't mind seeing del Toro interpret a darker DC project in due course, and we note that Gunn himself acknowledges the praise on Threads, so let's just keep our fingers crossed that the two gentlemen get in touch and start a future collaboration. After all, del Toro and DC sound like a match made in heaven, don't they?