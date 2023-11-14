Guillermo Del Toro praises David Fincher's The Killer

Fincher's new film The Killer has just premiered on Netflix and the reviews from critics have been generally very positive. At the time of writing, the thriller about Fassbender's titular character is enjoying a whopping 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a slightly more lukewarm audience score resting at 62 per cent. But it's not only critics who are appreciating The Killer, but also their colleagues in Hollywood, including Guillermo Del Toro, who is praising the film on social media and drawing parallels with the Bronson films of the 70s and 80s.

"The Killer is a beautiful Bronson movie if penned by Sartre and filmed by Melville with the briskness of a Siegel. I simply love, love, love when Fincher swings with a mean genre beat. Nimble and clockwork precise and fun. The breeziest film I have seen in a long time. It's great when you can see a film and a movie at the same time."

A rather astute analogy indeed, and we can't help but agree with Del Toro's description of Fincher's new film.

What did you think of The Killer? Do you think it reminds you of Bronson's old films?