Guillermo Del Toro on AI: "It can do semi-compelling screensavers"

AI continues to dominate discussions around art and creativity. Some see it as an accessible way to make the art they've always wanted to, while others see it as a cheat code, devoid of the toil and emotion that makes creating something worthwhile.

Guillermo Del Toro is certainly in the latter camp, as he spoke about AI in a talk with the BFI recently. "AI has demonstrated that it can do semi-compelling screensavers," he said. "That's essentially that."

AI can certainly generate a pretty picture, but Del Toro isn't convinced it can do what is needed to create a similar effect to a human-made piece of art. "The value of art is not in how much it costs and how little effort it requires," continues Del Toro. "It's how much would you risk to be in its presence?"

The debate around AI and art will continue to grow, and it seems that studios, both in film and gaming are fond of using the technology to advance their own creations (in cost-cutting predominantly it seems).

Where do you stand on AI and art?