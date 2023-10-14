Guillermo del Toro has still not seen Pacific Rim: Uprising

Guillermo del Toro was unable to direct the sequel to Pacific Rim back in the mid-2010s due to a scheduling conflict with his other project of the time, The Shape of Water. The issue revolves around stage bookings for the film, which were not paid on time meaning the only opportunity to film the movie was in China, something del Toro couldn't accommodate due to other commitments with his Oscar-winning The Shape of Water.

But with this well in the past now, del Toro has talked about the Pacific Rim sequel in an interview with Collider and revealed that he has yet to actually see the film.

"I didn't see the final movie because that's like watching home movies from your ex-wife. It is terrible if they're good and worse if they're bad, or the opposite. You don't wanna know. So, I didn't see it. I did read the final script, and it was very different. Some of the elements were the same but very different."

Del Toro is credited as an executive producer on Pacific Rim: Uprising, but did not end up directing the film as was originally planned.

Would you like to see more Pacific Rim films in the future?