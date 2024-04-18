Guillermo del Toro has some high praise for Hayao Miyazaki

HQ

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the most acclaimed and influential animators of our era. Across the world, his work is known and even though he often shies away from the spotlight, it doesn't mean that people haven't taken notice of him.

As Miyazaki makes Time's list of the 100 most influential people of 2024, fellow lover of animation Guillermo del Toro writes a tribute to the Studio Ghibli director. "Miyazaki's work provokes that rare emotion—the shiver of recognition of a type of beauty that is impossible in the real world and thus exists only in his films," del Toro writes.

"He is entirely genuine. A one-of-a-kind creator who exists fully in his art. He is the single most influential animation director in the history of the medium, and one of my top 10 favourite storytellers in any audio-visual medium."

