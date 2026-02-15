Guillermo del Toro has a Gothic Western-inspired Count of Monte Cristo script ready to go

HQ

There's no secret that director Guillermo del Toro has a profound love of all things classic literature and Gothic horror, and to this end, the Frankenstein director has revealed that he has a very promising trump card in his collection, one that he has been storing for nearly three decades.

In reply to a fan with hopes that del Toro would reunite with his Frankenstein stars of Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, and Mia Goth to create an adaptation of the Count of Monte Cristo, the director replied and revealed that he has such a script in his pocket, one that was written in collaboration with The Godfather creator Francis Ford Coppola. It's also a very unique premise as it has a Gothic Western twist to it, a very del Toro approach to such a famed story.

Del Toro explains, "I have the screenplay! Which we developed w Francis Coppola in and around 1997-1998 and its a Gothic Western!"

While this is exciting, it's also worth noting that del Toro has what could be an entire filmography of films that never got made, including a third Hellboy movie. Still, would you watch a Gothic Western Count of Monte Cristo flick?