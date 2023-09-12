Guillermo del Toro describes Hayao Miyazaki as the Mozart of our time

HQ

The Boy and The Heron, Hayao Miyazaki's latest film, has been received with great enthusiasm by Japanese audiences and critics alike, with many hailing it as one of the creator's finest works. At the Toronto Film Festival, the film received its international sneak preview and was introduced by none other than Guillermo del Toro, a man who has previously expressed his love of animation and who describes Miyazaki as the Mozart of our time.

During the initial presentation before the film was played, he said:

"Animation is film, and tonight's film goes beyond that. Animation is hard. We are privileged enough to be living in a time where Mozart is composing symphonies. Miyazaki-san is a master of that stature, and we are so lucky to be here...He has changed the medium that he started in, revolutionized it, proved over and over again that is a tremendous work of art."

Unfortunately for us here across the pond, it looks like it will take until next year before The Boy and The Heron premieres, but if you're in the US, the film will be released in cinemas there on 8 December.

