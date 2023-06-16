Guillermo del Toro abandons live-action, wants to focus on animation in the future

HQ

The acclaimed director who brought us Nightmare Alley and The Shape of Water, among others, has grown tired of Hollywood. His list of dream projects that keep getting rejected by the studio system is growing, and now Del Toro is planning to put live-action films behind him and switch to animated films.

I en interview with The Hollywood Reporter he mentions how frustrating the situation is and what huge assholes you are constantly having to deal with. Del Toro even goes so far as to liken filmmaking in Hollywood to eating a poop sandwich but also urges young filmmakers to stand their ground, believe in their ideas and not give in.

"They still say no to me. In the last two months, they said no to five of my projects. So it doesn't go away. Making movies is eating a sandwich of shit. There's always shit, just sometimes you get a little more bread with yours."

"The rate of productivity against your efforts will remain frustratingly difficult, and frustratingly long. And you will always encounter assholes. But have faith in the stories you want to tell and wait until someone wants to buy them."

Del Toro also mentions in the interview how he believes (and hopes) that recent animated successes like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will open up avenues for more unusual, adventurous animation projects.