First up at Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest 2022 was Capcom's Street Fighter 6, the sequel to the now six-year-old Street Fighter V that was announced just under a week ago. In a proper, un-rendered trailer (see it below!), we got to see him, among other things, fighting his arch-rival Ryu and combing his magnificent helicopter plate into a hairstyle.

The release date is 2023 and the platforms involved are PC, Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5.