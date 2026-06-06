Guild Wars 3 officially confirmed by ArenaNet

Well over a decade after the initial launch of Guild Wars 2, the incredibly popular MMO series is getting a full new entry, as confirmed at Summer Game Fest. ArenaNet took to the stage to take us back to a fantasy world, where we'll be in control of our own destiny, along with millions of other players.

The trailer didn't show much, apart from a character riding on a fantastical mount through a vibrant woodlands. We see them joined by a few other player characters, including a bear and two other dudes in armour. It seems like there's a much brighter, more hopeful world in Guild Wars 3, putting a bit of whimsy back in our fantasy MMO.

ArenaNet studio head Colin Johanson took to the stage after the trailer, where he said it's going to be the next evolution of the MMORPG genre. The crowd seemed to agree, and we'll get to check out the game for ourselves in autumn 2027, when the beta launches. Moreover, a console version is already confirmed, as Guild Wars 3 arrives on PS5 too.