Guild Wars 2's fourth expansion launches today

ArenaNet and NCSoft has now launched the fourth major expansion for Guild Wars 2. Known as Secrets of the Obscure, this expansion is bringing two new maps (Skywatch Archipelago and Amnytas), as well as two new Strike missions, a new central hub in the Wizard's Tower, and a slate of additional gameplay features.

As for what these are, we're told that players will be able to get further freedom with how they use their classes' elite specialisation weapon. To add to this, we're promised a new equipment slot that is dedicated to runes to introduce additional special effects and stat bonuses. The Wizard's Vault will also be bringing a new way for players to earn daily, weekly, and seasonal achievements that will lead to new and unique items to be used.

Otherwise, as for the story for Secrets of the Obscure, we're told: "The all-new story puts players into the shoes of both erstwhile defender and explorer of the unknown as they race to defend the world from a heretofore unseen threat. The adventure will begin with a climb through the floating islands of the Skywatch Archipelago which are under attack from the Kryptis, a demonic race of malevolent beings streaming through instabilities in the Mists and threatening the fragile peace of the world in the wake of the defeat of the elder dragons. What follows is an epic struggle into the Demon Realm, where the fate of the world rests in the hands of the player and their secretive new allies."

While you can check out the expansion in Guild Wars 2 as of right now on PC, all for the price of £21.99, you can also check out the expansion's launch trailer for a glimpse at it in action.