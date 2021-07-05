Guild Wars 2's End of Dragons expansion has been delayed

Within a lengthy blog post, ArenaNet announced that Guild War 2's End of Dragons expansion would be delayed from late 2021 until sometime in 2022. When announcing the delay, the team cited the Covid-19 pandemic as being a major factor and noted that they need more time to be able to deliver their "creative vision."

The full statement from Studio director JT reads: "As expansion development has progressed and the real-world challenges of the past year and a half have changed the way we live and work, it's become clear that we need a little more time to deliver our creative vision for Cantha. As a result, we're delaying the release of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons from late 2021 to early 2022."

Despite the news of the delay, a live stream offering a first look at End of Dragons is still planned to go ahead on July 27. This won't be the last live stream for the expansion either, as the team has revealed that more will be coming between now and its eventual release date. The team has also teased that we can soon expect to see a new trailer, new features, and news about elite specialisation beta events.