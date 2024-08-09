Guild Esports set to be acquired by American DCB Sports

HQ

The David Beckham-backed, London-based esports organisation Guild Esports is about to be acquired by the US-based sports firm DCB Sports. This has been confirmed via an acquisition press release published on the London Stock Exchange, where it is mentioned that Guild will be acquired in its entirety.

It's noted that a letter of intent has been signed and that soon 100% of Guild's assets will be transferred to DCB Sports for an undisclosed sum. However, as Guild does still remain in discussion with other parties, there is a chance the deal still falls through and that the transaction is not completed.

If it is completed though, "DCB Sports will assume and run the Guild brand, backstop future working capital requirements for the private business, provide ongoing capital sufficient to allow it to operate on a stable financial platform and further develop its existing partnerships with studios and creatives both domestically and abroad."

Speaking about the acquisition, Guild's CEO Jasmine Skee has stated: "The Board is looking to secure the long-term future of Guild Esports, both the PLC and the iconic Guild brand. Our deal with DCB Sports is an important step in that direction, as DCB Sports will allow Guild's management to deliver on its strategic aims of building a world-class gaming-led media brand. Further announcements will be made in due course."

If this transaction is complete, Guild Esports will be DCB Sports first venture into esports. It's unclear what will happen, or if there will be changes to Guild's structure/personnel.