Guild Esports partners up with PUBG Mobile Esports

The David Beckham-backed, London-based esports organisation Guild Esports has signed an agreement with PUBG Mobile Esports to ensure it appears at four upcoming and major tournaments.

Specifically, it's the PMSL EMEA Fall tournament between September 16 and October 6, the PMGC Finals from December 6-8, the PMSL EMEA Spring 2025 and the PMSL EMEA Fall 2025 too, both of which currently lack firm dates.

With this attendance deal in place, Guild Esports has now announced its PUBG Mobile roster, which includes Wagner "Wagner" Clemente Da Silva, Jacob "Jakey" Fraser-Jenkins, Andrei "EXO" Dumitru, David "Zero" Baither, Yasin "Azer" Yigit, and Gerard " Gege" Timmermans.

