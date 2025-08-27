Guild Esports is shutting down due to financial difficulties

HQ

Operating in the esports sector is neither easy nor stable, and we frequently see new teams being formed and existing ones closing down. To this end, the next that has bit the bullet is the David Beckham-backed, London-based team known as Guild Esports, who after struggling along for a little while, has decided to shut down.

As mentioned in a thread on social media, Guild explains: "Despite our best efforts, financial challenges and the current economic climate have made it impossible for us to continue operating."

It also notes that it has been privileged to represent such a wide array of talent and to help drive inclusion, empowerment, and inspiration in the esports world, while simultaneously expressing its apologies for having to shut down and call it quits.

It signs off by adding: "This outcome is also not a reflection of the support of all our partners who supported our work in the esports space alongside us over the past five years.

"To everyone who became part of the Guild family, from our fans and players to staff and partners - thank you.

"Your passion and belief helped us build something truly special."

Are you surprised to see Guild Esports closing down?