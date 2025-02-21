Guild Esports buys 25% stake in GINX TV

HQ

The David Beckham-backed, London-based Guild Esports has entered into an agreement with GINX TV, a deal that will see the broadcaster becoming embedded in Guild's operations and relocating to its Shoreditch headquarters. The deal will see Guild acquiring a 25% stake of GINX, an ownership stake that will also be represented by offering up a portion of Guild's HQ's office space to be the new home of GINX as well.

The aim of the deal is to "provide an expansion of both businesses distribution network and provide opportunities for new, upcoming and established gaming creators to create and produce content."

We're told that the relocation of GINX from its current Kings Cross headquarters to the Sky Guild Gaming Centre in Shoreditch will happen immediately and that this will help position Guild's HQ as the UK's "premier gaming hub".

Speaking about the deal, Guild's chief creative officer, Nick Westwood, stated: "We see a rapid shift in content distribution, both away from linear TV but also away from traditional 'gaming' channels to new, owned and operated channels. This partnership also provides our existing and future partners with turnkey broadcast solutions married to our turnkey esports and gaming venue offering, a real step forward for us, and GINX TV, as we build out propositions for brands, studios, streamers and publishers."

