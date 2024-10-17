Guild Esports assets officially sold to DCB Sports LLC

HQ

We've known for a while that Guild Esports has been in the process of exploring acquisition opportunities, all following the David Beckham-backed, London-based team struggling financially and racking up over £2 million in financial liabilities. This acquisition has now been made official, as Esports Insider confirms that the American investment firm DCB Sports LLC has snapped up Guild's assets for as little as £100,000, albeit while eating up its debt too.

As part of the deal, Guild will remain in operation and listed as a public company, but now under the new name of Cassel Capital PLC. A new company has then been created called Guild Esports and Gaming Ltd, which will continue to see the organisation's assets put into operation.

It's mentioned that following this deal being completed, CEO Jasmine Skee has resigned from her job at Guild, while Derek Law and Brian Stockridge will be staying on as non-executive directors.

In a letter about the acquisition, Guild adds, "Despite continued efforts, Guild has exhausted all alternative fundraising and financing opportunities which would allow the company's continued operation in its current form. The Board of Directors therefore believe that the transaction is the best course of action available for the company given its current financial position and the anticipated future capital needs of the business."

This all comes as Guild recently constructed a major London headquarters and signed a comprehensive deal with Sky too.