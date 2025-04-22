Guide to EuroLeague playoffs: teams, ties and when is the final four

HQ

For basketball fans, this is the start of the most exciting time of the year. The NBA playoffs started last weekend, and today is time for EuroLeague playoffs. The competition, that celebrates 25 years in 2025, still reigns as Europe's top basketball club competition, with the NBA looking menacing on the horizon...

EuroLeague playoffs are a series of best of five. The team that first wins three games will reach the final four. The top six teams of the regular season, plus the two teams that advances through play-ins, which were indeed seventh and eighth.

EuroLeague playoffs opening match:



Tuesday, April 22: Fenebahçe - Paris (18:45 BST, 19:45 CEST)



Tuesday, April 22: Panathinaikos - Anadolu Efes (19:30 BSTM 20:30 CEST)



Wednesday, April 23: Monaco - Barça (18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST)



Wednesday, April 23: Olympiacos - Real Madrid (19:30 BST, 20:30 CEST)



After the first round, there will be games on Thursday 24 and Friday 25. The weekend will be rest, and the playoffs will resume on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 for the third round; followed by Thursday and Friday for the fourth round when necessary.

If it's necessary, the fifth and final round will be played on the week of Tuesday, May 6, but exact dates and times are yet to be confirmed.

After that, the four winners will go to the final four, semi-finals and final, but these games are a single match on neutral turf... which isn't even Europe, as it was bought by Abu Dhabi this time.