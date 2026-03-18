Guide: Roblox for Parents

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Roblox is an unstoppable phenomenon and, for better or worse, every child wants to enter the world of Roblox at some point. Is it safe? Can I protect my children? Who is my child interacting with? As parents or guardians of young children, their safety and ensuring their online interactions are as safe as possible will always be one of our greatest concerns, so we'll try to explain everything as clearly as possible so that the little ones can continue to enjoy Roblox and we adults don't have to worry.

But first, perhaps we should explain a little better what Roblox is. Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform. Every day, millions of people create, play, learn and interact with one another through online games and other virtual 3D experiences developed by a global community of creators. Although Roblox occasionally creates experiences for special events, most are developed by users themselves using Roblox Studio, the free design tool. The game is free to play, but some features require 'Robux', a virtual currency that can be used to access special features in certain experiences or to buy items such as clothes and accessories for avatars. People can interact with other users within an experience and chat with friends on Roblox. Parents or guardians of younger users can use Parental Controls to disable the game's social features and customise their children's access to content.

How to enable Parental Controls



Open the Roblox app on your child's device and make sure they are logged into their account.

Go to Settings.

Go to Parental Controls.

Select "Add parent or guardian" and enter your email address on the screen.

From the email you'll receive in your inbox, follow the on-screen steps to create an account or log in to an existing one.

Verify your age to link your account to your child's. You can do this using official ID or a credit card.

Once this is done, you can stay on the website or open the app and check your settings to see which controls are active on your child's account.

You can also view your child's pending requests within the Parental Controls panel.

Within the parental controls options, you can also manage the content your children have access to, restricting access to content that may not be suitable for their age group, and you can also restrict the game's communication options so that younger children cannot chat with anyone.



Safety options for children under and over 13 also matter

Under 13



Parents of children under 13 can set limits on their children's communication, access to content and privacy settings using Parental Controls.



Users under 13 are restricted from accessing certain platform features, such as voice chat. Users under 9 also require parental permission to access experiences with a Moderated content rating. Parents have access to information and controls that allow them to manage who can see if their child is online, check who they are connected to, set screen time limits and much more.



13 and over

By default, experiences with a content maturity rating of Minimal, Mild or Moderate are accessible to users aged 13 and over. Restricted experiences require users to be aged 17 or over and to have their ID verified. Trusted Connections is a feature which allow unfiltered Chat and Team Voice, available only to users aged 13 and over. Users aged 13 and over whose age has been verified have access to Trusted Connections, which unlock new and more expressive ways to chat and hang out with people they know and trust, such as Unfiltered Chat and Team Voice. Parents of teenagers (aged 13 to 17) who have a linked account with parental privileges can view their child's connections and Trusted Connections.

Is Roblox safe?

The answer is yes and no. The internet is full of people with malicious intentions, and there are constant reports of sexual predators using platforms similar to Roblox for their crimes . However, it also depends on the level of parental involvement and the effective use of parental control tools, which can help prevent many tragedies. The internet is a jungle and it's always scary to leave children there on their own, but with knowledge and the proper use of available safety tools, you can always better protect your little ones. If you have any further questions, visit the official Roblox website , where there is a section dedicated to helping parents.

Another great tip we can give you here at Gamereactor is to play video games with your children. Taking an interest in what your children enjoy and spending quality time together is always a good idea. Who knows, perhaps you'll become the best Roblox players in history as a family.

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