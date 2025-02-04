Gugu Mbatha-Raw infiltrates one of London's most powerful families in Surface's second season

You probably already have enough to watch on Apple TV+ right now with Severance and Mythic Quest recently returning, but if you are still searching for something else to add to your watchlist, you might be glad to know that Surface will soon return as well.

This series revolves around a woman called Sophie who finds herself investigating the rich and powerful of the UK in order to hunt down secrets that connect to her family. It's a show that stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the leading role, all while Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster and Slumdog Millionaire's Frieda Pinto appear too, with the show also being produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company.

Following a gripping first season, Surface will be returning and debuting new episodes on a weekly basis on Apple TV+ from February 21, and with that being the case, you can see the trailer for the new season below, as well as the official synopsis.

"Season two follows Sophie across the pond where she covertly pursues justice for her mother's murder. Partnering with a dogged journalist, Sophie takes on the untouchable Huntley family exposing their dark secrets and unraveling her own past along the way."