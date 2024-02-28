Guerrilla's Horizon online title is seemingly not cancelled

Almost two years ago, it was revealed that Guerrilla was working on an online title set in the Horizon universe. After Sony confirmed yesterday that around 900 PlayStation employees would be laid off (8% of the total PlayStation workforce, according to Sony) and that several projects would be canceled, many people worried that the Horizon online project would be one of those affected, especially since Guerrilla is one of the developers impacted by the decision.

According to the Dutch news outlet AD, Guerrilla is set to let 40 employees leave, which is 10% of the total work force. But... the Horizon online title is seemingly not among the axed games, according to the Bloomberg journalist Jason Shreier who broke this story yesterday. We assume some of the staff developing the game unfortunately might have been let go, which could slow down the general process - but at least it seems like we're still getting it.