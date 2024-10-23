Guerrilla: "We were done with Killzone as a team"

HQ

Ten years ago, Guerrilla said goodbye to the Killzone series, but fans haven't forgotten about it and many are hoping for a new game in the series, or a reboot of one of the first two installments.

But maybe we shouldn't get our hopes up too high, it seems. In an interview with the Washington Post (via Insider Gaming), the studio's art director Roy Postma says it was a very conscious choice to leave Killzone, stating they were "done" with the series:

"We were done with it as a team. As a studio, we needed to refresh the palette. It was, by choice, the opposite of Killzone. I think the themes that this story and the characters represent are relatable for all ages and people, like having a found family of friends and finding your place in the world."

Of course, this doesn't mean that the franchise is dead and buried forever, but there doesn't seem to be a new Killzone in the works. This means that even if development of a new installment were to start tomorrow, it would appear unlikely to be released until around 2030 at best.