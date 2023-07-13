Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Horizon Forbidden West

Guerrilla has 16 Horizon 'plans' in the works

It seems the franchise isn't going to go away anytime soon.

HQ

Guerrilla has confirmed it has huge plans for the Horizon franchise, and it is working on 16 of those franchises right now, either directly or with another studio.

Not all of these plans are new games or releases, as Guerrilla Games' studio director Jan-Bart van Beek confirmed to GamesRadar, but a good chunk of them are. There's the Horizon multiplayer game, for example, alongside a direct continuation of Aloy's story.

Of course, outside of video games, there's also the Horizon TV show which is set to be produced by Netflix. While 16 plans being in the works may sound like a lot, Horizon has already proven itself to be a major success, and Sony is clearly wanting it to be a big part of its future.

Horizon Forbidden West

