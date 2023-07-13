Guerrilla has 16 Horizon 'plans' in the works

HQ

Guerrilla has confirmed it has huge plans for the Horizon franchise, and it is working on 16 of those franchises right now, either directly or with another studio.

Not all of these plans are new games or releases, as Guerrilla Games' studio director Jan-Bart van Beek confirmed to GamesRadar, but a good chunk of them are. There's the Horizon multiplayer game, for example, alongside a direct continuation of Aloy's story.

Of course, outside of video games, there's also the Horizon TV show which is set to be produced by Netflix. While 16 plans being in the works may sound like a lot, Horizon has already proven itself to be a major success, and Sony is clearly wanting it to be a big part of its future.