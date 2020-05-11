Guerrilla Games working with "industry-benchmark graphics"

The Dutch developer Guerrilla Games knows graphics. We know this after having experienced the stunning Killzone games and the gorgeous adventure game Horizon: Zero Dawn. Right now, a lot of signs points towards a sequel to the latter game, and judging from a recent job listing, we can expect quite the looker this time as well.

The studio is now looking for a Technical Vegetation Artist, which was noted by the Respawn Entertainment employee Sikandar Mahmood on Twitter, and we get some nice clues regarding what's going on in the studio by reading all the details. We learn that Guerilla has "four teams dedicated to creating the stunning environments of Horizon" and we also learn that Guerilla's "world dressing teams can deliver our immersive world with industry-benchmark graphics".

In another job ad for a Principal Animator for Living World, we get even further details of their upcoming project. The person who applies will get to work in a "group of designers, programmers, animators and artists that work tightly together to bring our villages, cities, cultures and civilization to life".

All this really makes it sound like Guerrilla Games is working on Horizon: Zero Dawn 2, and that it will be one hell of a good looking game.

