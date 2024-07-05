Guerrilla Games speaks on if Lego Horizon Adventures is coming to Xbox

HQ

During Summer Game Fest, Lego Horizon Adventures was announced but something was missing, namely an Xbox version. Instead, we found out that the game will be released for PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC.

In an interview with Game File, James Windeler from Guerrilla Games says this about why:

"Right now, we're just very much focused on pushing this hardware to its limits and making this game look as absolutely amazing as it can possibly be on this hardware, and you know, we don't really have anything to announce about Xbox right now."

It all sounds a bit strange considering the game is being released on the not-so-powerful Switch console. But Xbox owners will have to take his word for it that it's "right now" and dream that they might change their minds in time.