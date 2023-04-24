Guerrilla Games is already looking toward "expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure"

HQ

Guerrilla Games hasn't actually announced a follow-up to Horizon Forbidden West, but it's pretty clear that the developer is eyeing up a third mainline instalment into the PlayStation series.

In fact, Guerrilla has now essentially confirmed the existence of a third part in the Horizon series, as in a new blog post looking at the management of the developer, they state that they look forward to "expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project."

So while we await a full reveal that teases where the third chapter will take Aloy, we can at least take solace in knowing that the developer is planning it.

As for what the post mainly looked to talk about, we're told that former studio director and executive producer, Angie Smets is moving to become the head of development strategy at PlayStation Studios, and that Joel Eschler will take over co-studio director roles with Hella Schmidt and Jan-Bart van Beek.

It's also noted that Michiel van der Leeuw will be focussing on improving and developing the impressive Decima engine that powers Horizon Forbidden West and its Burning Shores expansion.