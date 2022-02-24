Guerrilla Games has released the first patch for Horizon Forbidden West

HQ

While Horizon Forbidden West only launched on Friday, February 18, Guerrilla Games is already working on bug fixes and solving the problems that are being reported. To this end, the first update since release has now dropped, and it is fixing all kinds of issues that have been noted.

Known as Update 1.05, we've attached the full patch notes of actual fixes and improvements below, so you can see if anything that has been bothering you has been addressed. On top of this, Guerrilla has also teased a few things it is aware about and looking into, including graphical issues regarding shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation, as well as infinite loading screens, and a few other problems that are blocking progressions.

Main Quests





Fixed an issue in main quest 'Reach for the Stars' where reloading a certain auto-save after completing the first quest could block progression.



Fixed an issue during interlude 'The Eye of the Earth' where Aloy could fall out of the world after skipping a cinematic.



Fixed an issue in main quest 'Cradle of Echoes' where Varl would wander off on a reload from save.



Fixed an issue in main quest 'The Sea of Sands' affecting several grapple points.



Side Quests and Errands





Fixed an issue in side quest 'Blood Choke' where Atekka would appear to fall out of the sky.



Fixed a progression issue in side quest 'In The Fog' related to fast travel during the quest.



Fixed an issue in errand quest 'Night of Lights' where a pullable box could get stuck and block the quest progression.



World activities





Fixed an issue where Relic Ruin: The Daunt could not be started in certain circumstances.



Fixed an issue in salvage contract The Greenswell: Plowhorn and the Plants where an optional objective could not be completed if the required item was sent to the player stash.



A rogue Tallneck near The Stand of the Sentinels that would sometimes change the direction of its route has been disciplined.



Gameplay fixes





The Second Chance skill should now work correctly.



Fixed an issue where the camera had an unintended position when using certain weapon techniques.



General fixes





Image oversharpening in HDR mode has been corrected.



Fixed an issue where some settlements would stream in, then stream out in certain circumstances.



Fixed an issue where the HUD would flicker when the player performs a loot action.



Fixed an issue where rapidly opening and closing the map could cause graphical anomalies.



Fixed an issue where Aloy's animation would sometimes jitter rapidly when climbing after picking up a plant has been fixed.



Fixed a global issue where the direction of Aloy's gaze, or that of certain NPCs, was incorrect.



Fixed several instances where Aloy, NPCs or enemies could get stuck in geometry.



Fixed an issue where roads and icons on the map would sometimes appear with a delay.



Fixed several streaming issues and unintended loading screens.



NPCs that seemed to suffer from insomnia and would gather in large groups at night in settlements should act more naturally now.



Petra will no longer teleport into her seat inside the Chainscrape brewery if followed immediately after the initial conversation with her.



Crash fixes





Fixed several crashes.



Other

