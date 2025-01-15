Guerrilla Games has high expectations for the upcoming Horizon MMO

HQ

One of the worst kept secrets in the gaming world right now is that Guerrilla Games is currently working on a new Horizon, this time with a live service approach and multiplayer. This was revealed early on via job listings and the studio has also briefly acknowledged it in various contexts.

When it will be released, however, we don't know, although there have been rumors ranging from this year to it skipping PlayStation 5 and arriving just in time for PlayStation 6. What we do know is that Guerrilla Games has high expectations. Game Rant points out that in a new job listing for a Senior Platform Engineer, the studio is looking for someone who has "proven experience on building and operating multi service, 1M+ user globally distributed systems across multiple public cloud providers".

Sony has had mixed results, to say the least, for its live service initiatives and we're keeping our fingers crossed that the game will be good and appealing enough to reach these numbers. It's clear that Horizon fans have been eating well lately. Last year we saw the release of Horizon: Forbidden West for PC and both Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered and Lego Horizon Adventures followed in the fall. In addition, there is a new adventure with Aloy in the pipeline as well as a newly announced Horizon movie and this live service title.

What do you think, does multiplayer and Horizon feel like a winning combination?