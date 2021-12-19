Guerrilla Games gives us a look at Horizon Forbidden West on the PS4

HQ

While Guerrilla Games has already shown off plenty of Horizon Forbidden West as of late, giving us a look into the next chapter of Aloy's journey, a lot of what has been shown has been focussed on the PlayStation 5 version of the game. You can understand why this has been the case, but it has begged the question as to how the title will look and run on Sony's last-generation console the PlayStation 4.

Well now, Guerrilla Games has provided a few answers to that question, as the developer has released a bunch of screenshots for the upcoming game that shows a glimpse into how it looks on the PS4. Granted these are just screenshots and we're yet to really see a hefty chunk of gameplay on the PS4, but it does reaffirm that Sony and Guerrilla hasn't yet forgotten about all players looking to experience this title on the previous generation console.

Take a look at the screenshots below, ahead of Horizon Forbidden West launching on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022.