Guerrilla Collective postponed in support of the BLM movement

The Guerrilla Collective, the initiative in which a vast variety of developers and publishers were set to talk about and show off their games via a planned event set to begin tomorrow, on June 6 and move on through June 8, has been postponed.

The reason for this is, of course, the timing as the organisers wish to stand with the recent (and ongoing) protests around the world prompted by the death of 46-year-old black man George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. Rather than only postponing the event, however, a stream will still be held on June 7, but it will focus on highlighting black voices in the gaming industry. Read the full statement below or via this link.