Guerrilla Collective Indie Showcase returns this June

This June E3 is not the only source for us to get a lot of gaming news from, we will also see Guerrilla Collective Indie Showcase once again coming back. If you're not aware, this is a "digital games festival to reveal fresh announcements, trailers, gameplay, and more, bringing together some of the hottest developers and publishers around the world", as stated on the event's official page.
According to what they told IGN, Guerrilla Collective Indie Showcase 2021 will feature more than 80 games from the top-notch developers and publishers such as 505 Games, tinyBuild and more.
This year the event will be held from June 5 to June 12, starting at 5 pm CET. So far, the developers and publishers confirmed can be found below (courtesy of IGN):
Will you watch the show?
Loading next content