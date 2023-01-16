Guðnadóttir: It makes sense that Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical

We're patiently waiting to see a first trailer from the Joker sequel. Because even though it sounds crazy that Joker: Folie à Deux will be a musical (and that Lady Gaga will play Harleen Quinzel), the sequel is still extremely appealing. Hildur Guðnadóttir, who did the music for its predecessor, is also involved this time around, and according to her, it makes perfect sense that the film will be a musical, even if it's also surprising.

"It's an interesting decision. And I think it's really exciting to see how it unfolds. And I think it's somehow logical at the same time. It's both logical and also very surprising. For me as well as the audience. So far it's just been a really beautiful conversation and I'm really excited to see how it unfolds."

Thanks, Movieweb.