Gucci unveils premium and expensive pool table

Pool tables are staples of pubs around the world but they're less common in homes since they are rather large and tend to be quite expensive. The latest addition to Gucci's lifestyle range is pushing the price of pool tables to new heights, as now the fashion house has unveiled its own take on the leisure piece.

Known simply as the Pool Table, this is a premium offering that comes in three colour variants and is made from the finest of woods. It has rich leather and quality felt fabrics, brass and metal accents, and comes with a collection of accessories including a Gucci bag and a setup triangle that sports a Gucci logo.

The catch with a pool table like this is that it's absurdly expensive. In fact, to get one you'll need to fork out £83,600, with delivery or in-store collection planned for late February 2025.

Would you ever think about blowing £80K on a pool table?

