Guardiola's viral "Pep talk" to autograph hunters: "Go to school, prepare better"

HQ

Pep Guardiola, one of the most decorated footballers and now managers of all-time, naturally has many fans wishing to take pictures or get his autographs. But three kids (and one adult) in particular have seen a different side of the Catalan manager, who is going through a lot of stress recently at Manchester City, in a viral video where he is seen telling some fans to "go to school".

The video shows Guardiola visibly angry, telling them "Don't come again, I will not sign again", but eventually signing some Manchester City and Barcelona memorabilia. Some fans are criticising Guardiola's unfriendly attitude towards fans... but is it really that way?

One of the things Pep says is "I know your faces". "Do you want to live your life doing this? Honestly? Do you want to spend the rest of your life doing this?" And there has been a recent trend of people who hunt footballers to ask them for their autographs, only to sell them later on eBay and other marketplaces.

Although we do not know for sure, it seems that Guardiola has recognised these people... and has seen through their intentions: they don't want the autographs because they admire him, but because they want to sell those later online, exploiting real fans' desires.

One of them, the older one, even has a box full of Funko Pop figures. "I used to be a chef before doing this", he said. "So let's continue to do it. Prepare better!", Guardiola answers. "What are your dreams, tell me what is it?"