Erik ten Hag was Manchester United's coach until last Monday, when he was removed. The once greatest English football club has been overshadowed by its neighbour Manchester City, that thanks to signings like coach Pep Guardiola, Haaland and Ballon d'Or Rodri has become undisputed Premier League champion four times in a row.

Guardiola, Manchester City's manager (at least for now) has said that he feels "so sorry for him" and that "he represented Manchester United in the highest levels in terms of behaviour".

"I wish him all the best for him and his family, and of course he will come back stronger" he said. Ten hag had a contract until 2026, but this season has had the worst start of the season for Man United in 35 years, being 14 in the Premier League, with only 11 points after only 3 wins.

Rumours about his layoff began last season, but he finally stayed thanks to his victory 2-1 in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, one of the few defeats for allmighty Man City (that match ended Rodri's 74 matches winning streak).

Guardiola reflects about managers being on the perch

Guardiola also reflects about the job of football managers, "the only job in the world where people want you to leave".

"He knows, I know, everybody knows that our job depends on the results, and if the results are not good enough, we are always on the perch. Even myself, I'm not an exception."

"I have an incredible relationships with the higher ups but if you don't get results, if I didn't get results, I wouldn't be here. It is a business."