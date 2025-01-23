Guardiola psyches himself up for elimination in the Champions League: "If we don't win we don't deserve it"

HQ

Pep Guardiola has had too many rough nights with the team this season with Manchester City, but last night could be one of the worst, as the team wasted a two-goal lead before an unstoppable Paris Saint-Germain, that pushes City out of the top 24 of Champions League, meaning that, if the League Phase of Champions League ended today, they would be eliminated.

And if that were to happen, Guardiola would accept that: "When one team is better I have no problem accepting it", he said, and responded that "the table is fair" when asked if the team's position was unfair and they deserved more. "It could happen, if we don't win we don't deserve it."

"They had better intensity to win duels. We found our moment to score two goals and go 0-2. When they have the ball they drop us but when we have the ball we create problems for them", elaborated the Spanish manager, compatriot and former colleague of PSG's head Luis Enrique at Barcelona during the 1990s, as players.

"At 0-2 and 1-2 we could not play. To defend, you have to have the ball. They were better. They had an extra man in the middle with a false nine and that's why it was difficult".

Next chance for Manchester City (25th in the standings) is Club Brugge. Manchester City should theoretically be much superior to the Belgian club, but Brugge has a better position, 20, and will defend hard, knowing that a defeat at the Etihad Stadium could mean elimination. Meanwhile, PSG (22) will clash with Sttutgart (20). Both teams' fates are on their hands, and no one can take anything for granted yet...